InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Taco Holder (FJK-268)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of holding taco shells with one hand while filling them with the other hand. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from North Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE TACO HOLDER. My design reduces hassles and messes when serving and eating tacos."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of holder for tacos. In doing so, it can be used to secure and hold up to three tacos in an upright position. As a result, it would ease the task of filling and serving the taco shells and it allows for quick and easy cleanup. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and customizable with contact information and logo plus it is compact for take-out.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

