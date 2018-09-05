InventHelp Inventor Develops DOMINOS BECERRILL (HLW-2032)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new educational tool to help kids learn math," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the DOMINOS BECERRILL."

The DOMINOS BECERRILL provides a fun new way to help children learn and practice math skills. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional educational tools and games. As a result, it could enhance education and entertainment and it could help to increase social development and problem solving skills. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children, teachers and schools. Additionally, the DOMINOS BECERRILL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to make practicing math skills fun and exciting."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2032, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

