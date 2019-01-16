InventHelp Inventor Develops Drain Line Valve (SFO-409)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Concord, Calif., has developed the BACK WATER ESCAPE VALVE, a fitting that is used to prevent gray water from backing up through a sink or tub. A U.S. patent has been granted for this invention.

"My job as a plumber inspired me to develop my idea. I made several service calls regarding backed up drains and water all over the place. I decided to create a solution that helps with these plumbing issues, which will save money otherwise spent on service calls," said the inventor. The BACK WATER ESCAPE VALVE prevents gray water from backing up through the fixtures in a house or other structure. It serves to divert water associated with a backed up drain. This will, in turn, prevent water damage to the structure in question, as well as a messy clean-up. This easy-to-install valve is adaptable for use in many households and other structures.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

