InventHelp Inventor Develops Drawstring Re-Threading Accessory (NJD-2541)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and easy way to re-thread the drawstring on a pair of pants, a hoody, scrubs, a laundry bag or duffle bag," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the SIMPLE DRAW STRING. My design eliminates the need to use a wire hanger, safety pins or other sewing accessories to re-thread the end of the drawstring."

The invention provides a simple way to re-string drawstrings within clothing items, bags or other items. In doing so, it would make re-stringing less cumbersome. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2541, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp