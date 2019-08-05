InventHelp Inventor Develops Driveway Accessory to Remove Snow & Increase Visibility (BRK-2678)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and effortless way to remove snow without shoveling," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the patent pending WESLEY DRIVEWAY."

The invention provides an effective way to remove snow and ice from a driveway. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually shovel snow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance visibility, safety and security. The invention features an attractive and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a driveway is safe and easy to see especially during the winter."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

