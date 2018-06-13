InventHelp Inventor Develops Dual-Purpose Cleaning Tool (NJD-1616)

She developed a prototype for patent pending SPONGE GLOVES to save time, space and energy by increasing the functionality of latex cleaning gloves to include a scrubbing surface. As such, it keeps hands clean, dry and protected against irritation from harsh cleaners. At the same time, it eliminates the need to buy, store and use separate supplies of sponges and gloves. Ideal for both residential and commercial use, this unique invention is also comfortable, practical and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "As a professional house cleaner, I use both latex gloves and sponges for much of the work I do and realized this idea would help get the job done faster and easier."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

