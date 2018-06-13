InventHelp Inventor Develops Dual-Purpose Jogging Accessory (HUN-541)

They developed HYDROWEIGHT to keep a water supply easily accessible while jogging with dumbbell weights. As such, it eliminates the need to carry a separate water bottle and is portable, space-saving and easy to use. At the same time, it is durable, practical and reliable. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price, making it an ideal gift for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After seeing joggers carry dumbbells, which didn't leave their hands free to carry a water supply, I realized there was a market for something that served both purposes," one of them said.

