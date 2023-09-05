InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Access a Car Seat (IPL-658)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to access a car seat for positioning or removing a child or other passenger," said an inventor, from Wingate, Ind., "so I invented the ALL ABOUT THE BASE. My design eliminates the need to twist the body or bump your head in the process."

The invention provides an effective way for a parent or caregiver to place and remove a child in a car seat. In doing so, it reduces accidental bumps and mishaps when positioning the child. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also can be used with adult passengers with physical limitations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents, caregivers, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-IPL-658, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

