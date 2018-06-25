InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access P-Trap (MTN-3060)

An inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., has invented patent pending EZ SNAKE P-TRAP, a plumbing pipe fixture makes it easy to insert a snake device into the drain pipe to clear a clogged drain. "As a superintendent, I have to unclog drains at least once a week," said the inventor. "I was looking for an easier way to perform this task and decided to invent the solution myself." EZ SNAKE P-TRAP enhances a user's ability to free a clog in a sink drain and limits the amount of time required to perform the task, ultimately reducing the time spent in a small confined area.

This invention eliminates discomfort and can even prevent certain injuries caused by contorting themselves under the sink. It also reduces the debris and mess that would result from snaking conventional P-Traps. Items would not have to be removed from the bottom cabinet in order to snake the clog, making it convenient, easier and faster, and there is almost no mess for plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Also, you would not have to remove or disturb the pedestal on a pedestal sink to unclog the drain, preventing damage to the pedestal.

