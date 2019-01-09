InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-Pour Paint Can Lid (LAX-1055)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional paint cans have such wide openings that it's difficult to pour out the contents without some splashing or dripping on surrounding surfaces. Fortunately, an inventor from Oxnard, Calif., has found a solution for this problem.

He developed a prototype for PAINT FILTER CAP to keep excess paint from dripping down the outside of the can when poured. As such, it saves the time and effort otherwise required to clean paint from the rim and sides of the original can. At the same time, it prevents paint left in its original container from drying out and having to be discarded. This novel device is also lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use, clean and reuse. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to simplify the painting process," he said, "so I could get the job done faster and neater with minimal cleanup. Also, it is designed to be better for the environment, as less chemicals are dumped into the trash."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-1055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

