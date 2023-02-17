InventHelp Inventor Develops Eave Gutter Vacuum Attachment (FED-2460)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and easy way to clean debris from gutters using a shop-style vacuum," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the EAVE GUTTER VACUUM ATTACHMENT. My design eliminates the need to stand on a ladder and it eliminates the need to remove the debris manually."

The invention provides a vacuum attachment that would facilitate easy cleaning of gutters. In doing so, it enhances safety. It also reduces messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, property managers and general maintenance personnel. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

