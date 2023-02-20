InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Burial Products (IPL-846)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a line of burial products made from materials that decompose naturally over time and would not harm the environment," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the AL- NATURAL TRANSITIONING. My design enables an individual to protect the environment and reduce his impact on it even after passing."

The invention provides a line of biodegradable burial products. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional caskets/coffins and urns. As a result, it helps protect the environment after an individual's death and it could make end-of-life planning less worrisome and sad. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-IPL-846, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp