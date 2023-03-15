InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Dryer Sheets (LGT-419)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved dryer sheet option to reduce the amount of sheets thrown away when doing laundry to help benefit the environment," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BIODE- GRADABLE FABRIC SHEETS. My design would also eliminate the hassle of searching through clothes to find the used dryer sheet."

The invention provides a modified line of fabric softener sheets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find and throw away the dryer sheet after use. It also offers a pleasant scent and it helps to freshen and soften clothes in the clothes dryer. The invention features a novel and eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

