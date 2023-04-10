InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-friendly Paint Formula (CNC-889)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an industrial paint formula that does not contain any harsh chemicals," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented the SOQUINA BA. My formula could protect various metal surfaces as well as the environment." The patent-pending invention provides an environmentally-friendly, non-toxic, and petroleum-free paint for use in all commercial, industrial, and consumer settings. In doing so, it would effectively cover and protect multiple metal surfaces. It also prevents harsh chemicals from being added to the environment. The invention features an eco-friendly formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction painting contractors, homeowners, government agencies, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp