"My two daughters inspired me to develop my invention. Not only can children play with activity putty in the typical manner, they can also eat it! The healthy and safe ingredients will provide peace of mind to parents and caregivers," said the inventor. The EDIBLE PLAYDOUGH is safe for use by children of a wide age range. It encourages group play, creativity and imaginative play. Like conventional activity putty, this putty allows children to create a wide variety of shapes. It can be used both inside and outside, thus provides year-round entertainment. This practical and fun activity toy is safe to handle and consume and is producible in a range of flavors and corresponding colors.



The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-edible-activity-putty-njd-1127-300651062.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

