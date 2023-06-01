InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Hair Washing System (IPL-850)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and safe system for shampooing and rinsing the hair of a bedridden person or other individual who cannot wash their own hair," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the BESSIE BUGG. My design enables a person to comfortably rest while their hair was shampooed and rinsed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of washing the hair of a disabled or bedridden individual. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lean back over a standard shampoo sink. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, caregivers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-IPL-850, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp