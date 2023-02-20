InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Safety System for Vehicles (HAD-300)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective vehicle safety system to remind the parent to remove a child or pet from the vehicle when parking," said an inventor, from Green Cove Springs, Fla., "so I invented the CONSTANT PROTECTION. My design could help to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries associated with being left unattended in a parked car."

The invention provides an effective reminder to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents and vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

