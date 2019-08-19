InventHelp Inventor Develops Effortless Way to Remove Snow from Vehicle Mirrors (DPH-659)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean snow-covered mirrors on my car after cracking the glass when scraping ice off," said an inventor, from Arvada, Colo., "so I invented the MIRROR SOCK."

The invention provides an effective way to remove frost, ice or snow from the exterior mirror on a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scraping and brushing. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent scratches and other damage to the mirrors. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that mirrors are safe and protected when removing snow and ice."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-659, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

