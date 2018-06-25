PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Even for individuals in prime physical shape, cleaning one's back in the shower was difficult...until THE BACKJACK!
An inventor from Clarksville, Tenn., has invented THE patent pending BACKJACK, a motorized accessory that provides everyone who showers with a fun and easy way to clean their back without strain. "I invented this to help bathers effectively clean their back," said the inventor. "Because the back is difficult to reach, it's very common to still be dirty after a shower."
THE BACKJACK provides all users with a hands-free way of cleansing their back. It is an invention for all, to include men, women and children, elderly and disabled, as it makes it fun and easy to clean the back, which is a hard-to-reach area. No more dirty backs - be 100 percent clean!
The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-back-scrubbing-shower-accessory-nav-1226-300670992.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article