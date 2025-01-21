InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic License and Registration Product (BKC-290)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an electronic way for police to scan for a driver's license and registration information if pulled over," said an inventor, from Brockton, Mass., "so I invented the SCAN DETECT. My design eliminates the need for the driver to search for the information, and it could help reduce stress for the officer."

The invention provides an improved way to share license and registration information with police if pulled over. In doing so, it allows the driver to keep both hands visible on the steering wheel. It also helps avoid police confrontations and misunderstandings. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-290, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.  

