InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Drain Pan (DAL-363)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a water-safe pan that could make attic space and above suspended ceiling installations of HVAC equipment easier," said an inventor, from Alvarado, Texas, "so I invented the SUPER PAN. My design would take three HVAC problems and solve them with one product for drain control and correct support of equipment."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized emergency drain pan for horizontal installation of a gas furnace, coil, or air handler. In doing so, it eliminates the potential for leaks and water damage to nearby materials. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for HVAC/plumbing contractors, building construction contractors, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-363, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp