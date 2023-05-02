InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Message Display for Vehicles (MTN-3518)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for vehicle owners to display emergency, anti-theft, or kidnapping messages to other drivers on the road," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SAVE ME. My design could provide added safety, security and peace of mind during a serious or dire situation."

The patent-pending invention provides an emergency message display system for a vehicle. In doing so, it enables the user to communicate the urgency of a situation to others sharing the highway. As a result, it enhances safety and it could attract the necessary attention. The invention features a highly visible and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

