InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Signal Light System (LBT-500)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an emergency signal to assist first responders when responding to a call," said an inventor, from Starkville, Miss., "so I invented the SECURITY IDEA. My design ensures that the location stands out in the event of an emergency situation."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart emergency illumination light system for residential or commercial building applications. In doing so, it enables emergency first responders or others to identify the correct location for an emergency call response. As a result, it could minimize delays and confusion. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-500, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

