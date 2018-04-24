She created a prototype for the ONE HOME WALL PLAQUE to depict a home that is in two different places. The accessory shows love for where you live and where you are from. It serves as a decorative feature for display in virtually any room of the house. The design attracts the attention of onlookers and provides a conversation piece. In addition, the plaque enables individuals to reminisce about particular places they have lived.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-engaging-home-decoration-cnc-192-300634035.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

