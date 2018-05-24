InventHelp Inventor Develops Engaging Home Decoration (CNC-192)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a housewarming gift for my cousin, who lives in New York and South Carolina, and there was nothing I could find in stores," said an inventor from Lancaster, S.C. "I came up with this decorative wall plaque that celebrates where you live and where you are from."

She created a prototype for the ONE HOME WALL PLAQUE to depict a home that is in two different places. The accessory shows love for where you live and where you are from. It serves as a decorative feature for display in virtually any room of the house. The design attracts the attention of onlookers and provides a conversation piece. In addition, the plaque enables individuals to reminisce about particular places they have lived.