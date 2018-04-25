He developed the INNOVATIVE DIAPER to be more comfortable and efficient than traditional adult diapers. The design allows for multiple urination. It ensures that urine does not come into contact with skin. The diaper allows for quick and easy changing and washing of undergarments. The design makes it possible to clean and change the diaper without having to touch the soiled material. Furthermore, it provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-938, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-adult-diaper-lax-938-300634056.html

SOURCE InventHelp

