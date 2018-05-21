InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Carving Board (OCC-1320)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When carving a turkey on a conventional cutting board, the juices that emerged from the carving were lost by spilling onto the counter top and not caught adequately by the narrow trench around the edge of the board. What little juice that was captured was not easily retrieved for gravy or dipping sauce," said an inventor from Laguna Niguel, Calif. "To make it easier to collect all the juices while slicing meat, I came up with this modified carving board."

He developed the JUICE CATCHER CARVING BOARD to capture all of the juices emitted while carving meats. The design ensures that the juices do not go to waste. It allows juices to be retained for use in sauces and gravies. The unit eliminates spills and messes, which keeps the countertop neat and tidy. Furthermore, it is ideal for use while carving roasts, tri-tips, turkeys, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


 

