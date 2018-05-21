He developed the JUICE CATCHER CARVING BOARD to capture all of the juices emitted while carving meats. The design ensures that the juices do not go to waste. It allows juices to be retained for use in sauces and gravies. The unit eliminates spills and messes, which keeps the countertop neat and tidy. Furthermore, it is ideal for use while carving roasts, tri-tips, turkeys, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-carving-board-occ-1320-300651108.html

SOURCE InventHelp

