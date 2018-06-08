InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Child-Safety Seat (WDH-2222)

He developed the INVOKE SAFETY to help reduce the risk of injury and/or death to young children left unattended in hot vehicles. This is designed to enhance personal safety. The unit ensures that help arrives quickly in the event that a child is left behind and in danger of hyperthermia/hypothermia. It creates a safe environment for young children traveling in vehicles. The invention offers added peace of mind to parents and caregivers. Furthermore, the seat is adaptable for use in any new or existing vehicle and enables tracking if the car is stolen.

