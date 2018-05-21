InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Cooler (NAV-1063)

She developed the ICEBOX COOLER to keep items cold without immersing them in ice. The cooler prevents melting ice from soaking and ruining stored goods. This stops items from spoiling prematurely and going to waste. The design ensures that the contents remain organized, which makes it easier to find a specific item. The invention saves individuals from having to dig through ice to retrieve items. Furthermore, this keeps hands dry.

