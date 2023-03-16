InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Design for Vehicle Headlights (NAV-1042)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bold design for vehicle headlights that would attract attention with their distinctive and impressive appearance," said an inventor, from Nashville, Tenn., "so I invented the LOGO LIGHTS. My design offers an alternative to displaying dull and uninteresting front headlights."

The invention provides an enhanced design for a vehicle's front headlights. In doing so, it enables the owner to personalize or display various interests via the headlights. As a result, it offers added style and it could spark attention. The invention features an attractive and eye-catching design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAV-1042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp