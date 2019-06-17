InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Doorknob (ORD-2707)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to find my way around at night without bumping into things or fumbling for the doorknob," said an inventor from Orlando, Fla. "This inspired me to come up with this convenient idea. It also keeps doorknobs from damaging walls when the door opens."

He developed the patent pending REFLECTIVE- DOOR KNOB- to make it easier to get around the house at night or in the dark. This keeps the user from inadvertently bumping into walls or other obstacles. The design also safeguards the adjoining wall from damage caused by a door opening and striking it. The invention provides added peace of mind. It is adaptable for use with any door. Additionally, the doorknob features a highly visible design.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2707, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

