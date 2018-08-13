InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Flag Pole (SDB-1222)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have attended sporting events where I felt rather deflated because the American flag was hanging limp on the pole during the national anthem," said an inventor from Perris, Calif. "This inspired me to invent a flag pole that would keep the flag displayed more proudly."

He created a prototype for the patent pending FLAG DISPLAY BLOWER SYSTEM to ensure that the flag remains active and waving even in the absence of a breeze. The unit keeps the flag from hanging limp on the pole. This makes the flag look more patriotic and proud. It is suitable for use in a variety of locations, from households to stadiums, etc. The invention provides added peace of mind. Furthermore, it is designed for ease of setup.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

