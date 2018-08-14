InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Flossing Tool (OCC-1340)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make flossing easier while also using less floss," said an inventor from Whittier, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a more efficient flossing tool."

He developed the FLOSS HANDLE/HOLDER to offer a more efficient way to floss. This makes flossing easier and more convenient. The tool uses less floss than other methods, which reduces the need to purchase floss as often. The unit improves oral hygiene. Additionally, the invention is designed to be ergonomic, reusable and cost-effective.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

