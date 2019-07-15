InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Garden-Hose Spray Nozzle (SUU-571)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to see where I was spraying water without having to awkwardly hold a flash light in one hand," said an inventor from St. Louis, Mo. "This inspired me to come up with this enhanced spray nozzle."

He created a prototype for the LIGHTED HOSE NOZZLE to enable the user to see where he or she is spraying. The accessory eliminates the need to hold a flashlight while spraying. It is suitable for use at night or in low-lighting conditions. The design makes it easier to water plants, wash vehicles and spray down areas. It is also ideal for cleaning the bilge inside the engine room of a tugboat. Additionally, the spray nozzle is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-571, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

