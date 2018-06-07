InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Laptop with Ergonomic Design (CCT-4128)

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "If you have ever used a laptop for repeated hours, day after day, you have likely experienced 'tech neck,'" said an inventor from Newark, Ohio. "You love the convenience and portability of a laptop but would like the ergonomically correct feel of a desktop."
She developed the patent-pending RATCHET to enable the user to view the monitor more comfortably. The design ensures that the user adopts an ergonomically correct posture, which reduces bodily aches and pains. It also helps to prevent the development of "tech neck." The laptop allows for improved screen viewing. Additionally, it maintains the convenience of portability.
