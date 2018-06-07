InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Laptop with Ergonomic Design (CCT-4128)

She developed the patent-pending RATCHET to enable the user to view the monitor more comfortably. The design ensures that the user adopts an ergonomically correct posture, which reduces bodily aches and pains. It also helps to prevent the development of "tech neck." The laptop allows for improved screen viewing. Additionally, it maintains the convenience of portability.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

