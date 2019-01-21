InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Luggage (MTN-3208)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When traveling, I hate putting clean clothes or items in smelly or soiled luggage or bag," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced article of luggage/bag that would ensure that the stored clothing or items are placed in a luggage or bag that has a clean liner."

She developed the patent-pending TRAVEL FRESH, which incorporates a removable and washable liner that may be converted to a laundry bag, beach towel or picnic blanket. Liners may be used in a suitcase, beach bag or picnic bag. The invention ensures that the interior of the luggage/bag remains clean and smells fresh. It features a versatile and practical design. Additionally, it provides a variety of liners that have various usages.

The inventor went on to say, "This convenient article of luggage/bag contains a fabric lining that also can be used as a laundry bag/beach towel or picnic blanket. The removable, reusable, washable liner helps to maintain the freshness of the luggage/bag interior."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

