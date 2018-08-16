InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Milk Packaging for Young Children (NJD-1652)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My 2-year-old son loves to drink milk. I would love to get him milk while we are out and about, but he has trouble drinking it from a standard bottle," said an inventor from Cresskill, N.J. "This led me to develop a bottle that would make it easier for young children to drink milk."

He developed the patent pending BABY BOTTLE TO GO to enable a young child to drink milk more easily. The packaging design ensures that parents can purchase fresh milk for their children. It eliminates the need to bring milk from home. The invention makes life less stressful for busy, on-the-go parents. The packaging keeps the milk cool and fresh. Furthermore, it is designed to be easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

