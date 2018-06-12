He developed the EZ VIEW to offer a better way to support a mobile phone to watch videos. The case frees the hands to do other things. This makes watching videos while traveling more comfortable, and also keeps passengers entertained and content. In addition, the accessory features a sleek, lightweight design that is adaptable for use with any make and model of mobile phone.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1993, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-mobile-phone-case-hlw-1993-300662181.html

SOURCE InventHelp

