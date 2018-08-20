InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Pacifier (TPA-2622)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had two small children who never sucked their pacifiers," said an inventor from St. Petersburg, Fla. "They would spit them out or throw them away. I came up with this enhanced pacifier so that children would be more inclined to suck on their pacifiers rather than throw them."

She developed the FRUITY PACIFIER to encourage the child to suck on the nipple. The design keeps the child from spitting the pacifier out. It also stops the child from throwing the pacifier. The pacifier helps to calm a fussy child and ensures that the child remains satisfied. Furthermore, the accessory provides added peace of mind to parents and caregivers.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

