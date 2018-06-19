PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When caught outdoors in the rain or snow, I found that even when I was wearing a poncho, my legs still got soaking wet," said an inventor from Margate, Fla. "I thought that a poncho could be designed differently so that the entire body remained dry."
He developed the EXTEND A PONCHO to offer added protection against inclement weather. The poncho keeps the wearer extra dry in the event of a storm. It also protects the legs and feet from moisture. The design ensures that the wearer remains comfortable from head to toe. The garment resists strong gusts of wind so that it does not raise up and expose the wearer to the weather. In addition, the invention provides added peace of mind.
The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-poncho-fla-3031-300667357.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article