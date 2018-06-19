He developed the EXTEND A PONCHO to offer added protection against inclement weather. The poncho keeps the wearer extra dry in the event of a storm. It also protects the legs and feet from moisture. The design ensures that the wearer remains comfortable from head to toe. The garment resists strong gusts of wind so that it does not raise up and expose the wearer to the weather. In addition, the invention provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-poncho-fla-3031-300667357.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

