InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Pop-Up Lawn Sprinkler (HOF-699)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient and effective way to water a lawn up to 30 feet," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the VERTICAL ROTARY SPRINKLER. My design helps promote thick and green grass for a very lush and attractive yard without the need to over water."

The invention provides a superior way to water lawns. In doing so, it eliminates the weaknesses associated with traditional types of sprinklers. As a result, it allows for complete and even coverage. It also helps conserve water. The invention features a universal design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-699, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp