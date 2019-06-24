InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Protection Ankle Monitor (PIT-797)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know a family member of a police officer who was shot by a man with a PFA who killed the officer's partner, his pregnant girlfriend, and himself," said an inventor from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop this monitoring system that would incapacitate the wearer."

He developed SCOTT'S PROTECTION to provide a superior level of safety and control that may offer peace of mind for the complainant. This invention would feature an effective design that would disable the wearer. Additionally, it would contact the authorities.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-797, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

