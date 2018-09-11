InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Rear-View Mirror (TOR-9748)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen too many collisions on busy highways because motorists are not aware of vehicles in their blind spots," said an inventor from Ajax, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better rear-view mirror that eliminates such blind spots to enhance roadway safety."

He developed the ULTIMATE MIRROR to eliminate blind spots on either side of the vehicle. The design ensures that the driver is aware of everything happening around the vehicle. It helps motorists to change lanes more easily. The invention reduces the risk of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. Additionally, the mirror is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

