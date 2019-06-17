InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Safety Vest (ORD-1958)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many pedestrians are killed due to poor lighting," said an inventor from Orlando, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a better safety vest that could increase the wearer's visibility."

He developed the WALK MON UNIVERSAL to provide various members of the labor force with an improved level of safety. This safety vest would increase the wearer's visibility as it would incorporate its own illumination. Additionally, it would be lightweight and durable.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-1958, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

