InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Set of Blinds (CCP-1364)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that blinds could be designed differently so that they would add a more decorative touch to the room," said an inventor from Skokie, Ill. "This led me to come up with an enhanced set of blinds that is highly versatile and visually engaging."

He created a prototype for the ALL BLINDS WITH PICTURES to add a stylish element to the room. The blinds are designed to enhance the ambiance of the environment. They can be used to quickly change the appearance of the room. The blinds feature an adjustable design. In addition, they are easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-set-of-blinds-ccp-1364-300667329.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

14:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shopping Cart (AVZ-1680)

14:15 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Beverage Holder (CCT-4158)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Set of Blinds (CCP-1364)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:45 ET