She developed the EYEBROW SHAVER to provide a more effective way to trim and shape eyebrows. The tool ensures that the area is clearly visible for maximum accuracy. It also includes a precision blade. The accessory eliminates the need for plucking and waxing. The design saves time and effort. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-tool-for-trimming-eyebrows-sdb-1181-300658741.html

SOURCE InventHelp

