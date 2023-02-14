InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Accessory for Pressure Washer Wands (CNC-899)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to maintain the angle from ground surfaces when using the high-pressure spray nozzle tip on a pressure washer wand," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the WAND ROLLER. My design reduces the fatigue associated with maintaining a consistent distance by hand." The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for a pressure washer wand to help maintain the spray nozzle tip at a sustained angle and distance from flat surfaces such as a driveway, deck, etc. In doing so, it produces higher quality cleaning results with less physical effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, contractors and anyone who uses a powered pressure washer. Additionally, a prototype is available. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp