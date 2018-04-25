PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had gotten a job for over 100 driveways and needed a faster solution to gut out the asphalt," said an inventor from Ventura, Calif. "This led me to develop modified bucket for a skid-steer loader that would do the work more efficiently and quickly."
He created a prototype for the HEAVY J RIPPER to offer a more precise way to lift asphalt, concrete, cement, etc. The bucket performs the work quickly and efficiently. The tool saves time and effort during construction projects, and it improves on-the-job productivity. The unit is designed for ease of attachment and removal. In addition, the invention is adaptable for use with virtually any skid-steer loader.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-935, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-excavator-for-asphalt-concrete-cement-etc-lax-935-300634048.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article