InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Machine for Lower Body Joints

He developed patent pending JOINT FORCER to provide a comfortable way to exercise the hip and knee joints. As such, it relieves joint pain in the lower body and provides the independence to exercise unassisted. At the same time it improves flexibility and helps maintain proper circulation and strengthens muscles in the lower body joints. This innovative piece of fitness equipment is also sturdy, practical and easy to operate. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal observations inspired the idea. "I saw a doctor on television advise viewers that swimming was the best exercise for hips and knees. However, since not everyone has easy access to a pool, I thought this idea was an even better alternative," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

