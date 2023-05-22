InventHelp Inventor Develops Exhaust Filter For Vehicles and Manufacturing Plants (HOF-358)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic way to intercept and remove harmful pollutants and fine particulates that are normally expelled from the tailpipe of a vehicle engine," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Texas, "so I invented the CLEAN AIR EMISSIONS. My design should be listed as an 'environmentally friendly green' design that would help the oil and gas industry meet the planets emission needs."

The patent-pending invention helps reduce toxic pollution that emits into the air and causes ozone depletion. In doing so, it provides an effective exhaust filtration for vehicles, motorcycles and manufacturing plants that emit toxic and hazardous air pollutants. This would help with global warming and toxins that can cause cancer. The invention features a simple and automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, motorcycle owners, as well as manufacturing plants.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

